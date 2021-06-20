Much Ado about INEC nominations





By Tonnie Iredia

This column- Nigeria Today, opened this month with a call on government to speedily fill all vacant statutory positions in our electoral body to stop her from continuing to operate with half engine, asshe had done in the last 7 months. A few days after the call, a list of nominees which government had previously sent to the Senate for clearance and which had been put on-hold resurfaced.

Although it may have been a coincidence that both actions occurred simultaneously, one is still encouraged to believe that perhaps there are times when those in authority listen to people. In which case, there is merit in drawing attention to issues calling for action.

That call however had a second segment which was a plea for government to not only make appointments but to ensure that any such appointment capable of derogating from the impartiality of INEC is never made. The high level of criticism which greeted the inclusion of Lauretta Onochie, a presidential…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper