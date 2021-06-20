My parents would’ve died in vain if democracy collapses – Jamiu Abiola





By Ibrahim Wuyo

Alhaji Jamiu Abiola, Saturday, said that his parents would’ve died in vain if democracy collapses in Nigeria.

Jamiu’s parents were Chief MKO Abiola, winner of the 1993 presidential election, and late Kudirat Abiola.

He spoke in Zaria at the launch of a foundation dedicated to his late mother, Alhaja Kudirat Abiola .

The foundation would work for peace and unity of Nigeria .

According to Jamiu who is Chairman of the Foundation ,” it would mean that my parents, Alhaja Kudirat and Chief MKO Abiola died in vain if Nigeria or its democracy collapse.

The Kudirat Abiola Sabon Gari Peace Foundation was in memory of his mother who was born in Zaria, Kaduna state .

She was assassinated on the 4th of June 1996.

Alhaji Jamiu Abiola said “I chose to float this foundation now, 25 years after my mother’s demise because of where we are now as a country. Where we are now as a country is very dangerous. We have a democracy but we have fake news…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper