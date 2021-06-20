No increase in price of our cement, says BUA







One of Nigeria’s three cement giants, BUA Cement Plc, has said there are no plans to increase the price of its cement for the “foreseeable future” despite the recent 10% price hike by their main competitor.

In a letter sent to the company’s distributors, customers, and seen by our reporter, the company called on the general public to ignore any rumour of a price increase.

It said that the timing was not right and there were no justifiable business reason for any increase whatsoever.

“We are compelled to release this statement following requests from our distributors and customers seeking clarification as to whether BUA also intends to increase the price of its cement.

“This is in view of a purported increase of N260 by another major Cement producer.

“This other cement producer alluded to by BUA is suspected to be a close rival, as our quick market survey showed.

“We are now aware that the firm has increased the price of its Cement (ex-factory) by N260…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper