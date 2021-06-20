Obaseki begins e-registration of Edo workers





By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Edo State government weekend in Benin disclosed that it has commenced digital registration of all workers across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The State governor Mr Godwin Obaseki stated this while addressing members of Edo State Civil Service Commission, led by the chairman, Mrs. Ekiuwa Inneh, who visited him in his office.

He said, “We have sent Information Technology Communications (ITC) experts to scan all your documents into a digital format. We have started the process of digitally registering every staff member in public and civil service in Edo.

“With this, every civil servant will have a unique e-identity stored digitally for ease of identification. Beyond accountability to the people, we want to now account for productivity in their various work places.”

He continued: “We won the last election because of the hope…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper