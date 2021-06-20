Ondo 2020: PDP raises alarm over non release of CTC of Appeal Court judgment







The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over the non-release of the Certified True Copies of last week’s judgment of the Court of Appeal to its governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede

Recall that the Court of Appeal, Akure Division had last week dismissed Jegede’s appeal against the verdict of the Elections Petitions Tribunal, which upheld the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Consequently, Jegede and his party, the PDP had announced their decisions to challenge the verdict at the Supreme Court.

But the Ondo State chapter of the party, weekend raised the alarm of a ploy to deny its candidate justice in the apex court, as six days after the judgment, the certified true copies of the suit have not been released to Jegede.

The party said that the Supreme Court has only 60 days within which to conclude hearing of the appeal.

Its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei in a statement in Akure, thr state capital said, “The Ondo State…





