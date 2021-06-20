Reopening grazing routes unacceptable – Afenifere







By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, in it’s reaction to the Federal Government resolve to reclaim grazing route reserves, said reopening the grazing routes is unacceptable adding that it shows dishonesty and the draconian tendencies of the government.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi said the Federal Government’s insistence shows disdain and contempt that it has for the people.

He said: “The insistence of the present administration on re-opening the so-called grazing routes shows the duplicity, dishonesty and the draconian tendencies of the government. The insistence also further underscores the extent of the disdain and contempt that this administration has for the people.

“We say this because government policies are supposed to be for the people. Majority of the people across the country have embraced ranching.

