Sexual assault: Lagos govt arrests school proprietor for kissing female student





Action, innocent gesture on student’s cheek – Suspect

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT, has arrested the proprietor of Megland Comprehensive School, Lekki for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing a female student.

The proprietor, a 62 year old man, Mr Emmanuel Madueke, was reported to have sexually harassed a Senior Secondary, SS, student (names-withheld) of his school.

According to Coordinator of the Lagos State DSVRT, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the act contravenes the Child’s Rights law 2015 as well as the Criminal Law of Lagos State, particularly, sections 135, (Indecent treatment of a child) as well as 263, Sexual Assault.

Vivour-Adeniyi, explained that a team comprising officers of Office of Education Quality, Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development and the DSVRT visited the school, based on the State Government’s Executive Order on Safeguarding and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper