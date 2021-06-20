Sickle Cell Day: Author calls for awareness, adequate information







Malam Shehu Mohammed, author of the book on sickle cell anaemia titled “I am a survivor,” has called on Nigerians to create more awareness and sensitisation exercise to the sickle cell disease.

Mohammed made the call on Saturday in Abuja at a public presentation of the book stressing that in spite of the prevalence of the disease the society still misunderstood the issue.

“Many are still ignorant of what genotype is all about. Couples are still giving birth to children with this disorder.

“Parents and families of children with this disorder do not have enough information on how best to take care of their children to reduce the incidence of the crisis, pains and complications associated to the disorder,” Mohammed said.

He said that the patients on their part are lacking adequate information on how to take care of themselves to reduce the negative impact of the…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper