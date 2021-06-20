T.B. JOSHUA: There was a man I knew — Femi Fani-Kayode







By Femi Fani-Kayode

There was a man I knew who helped a former Head of State’s wife gain access to her husband whilst the latter was in detention and when his life was in danger, even though he had never met him.

There was a man I knew who gave $100,000 USD to a leading traditional ruler who was in need and wanted to go on a trip to America with his delegation, even though he had never met him.

There was a man I knew who bought a beautiful jeep for a former Nigerian/British football star who spent much of the time in his Church.

There was a man I knew who stood by the family of a leading SAN when the latter was kidnapped even though they had never met.

There was a man I knew who stood by the family of a former Minister of Aviation when the latter was in detention even though they had never met.

There was a man I knew who fed more poor people and paid the school fees of more young people than all the other men of God in Nigeria put together.

There was a man I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper