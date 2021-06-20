With Buhari’s directive, Zulum moves to re-open farms along the Mulai-Dalwa axis





By Ndahi MARAMA, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Sunday visited Mulai and Dalwa communities and also met with security operatives to begin modalities for reopening of farmlands along that axis, so as to avoid livelihoods crisis.

Zulum’s decision was in compliance with Thursday’s directive to the Nigerian military and other security agencies by President Buhari to work with Borno State Government and come with modalities that would allow people to have access to their farmlands.

President Buhari during his one day visit to Borno has said, “I have directed the Theatre Command of Operation Hadin Kai and other security agencies to work out modalities together with Borno State Government and associations of farmers, on ways to increase safe access by farmers to their farms, forests and fishing grounds.”

Towards implementation, Zulum drove to Dalwa, in Konduga and later moved…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper