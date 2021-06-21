ACCESSPRENUER CHALLENGE: Access Bank rewards NYSC members with N15m







By Nkiruka Nnorom

Access Bank Plc has rewarded serving members of the Nigeria Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with over N15 million in its third edition of Access Bank Plc’s youth business challenge competition, Accessprenuer, which was held across five states of Nigeria recently.

The event, which held across five states, produced five top winners that won N1million each while others were rewarded with consolation cash prizes totaling N10 million during the final business pitch.

The challenge took place simultaneously across five NYSC camps in Abuja, Osun, Enugu, Nassarawa and Rivers States.

Speaking on the initiative, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, said: “The challenge is aimed at promoting entrepreneurial aspirations among talented corp members.

So far, the competition has proved to have a great impact on youth empowerment in the country as we received more entries during the current…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper