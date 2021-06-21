Align yourselves with govt policies to deliver democracy, Ikpeazu tells new permanent secretaries





Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has sworn-in 10 new Permanent Secretaries into the Abia State civil service with a charge for them to allign themselves with the programmes and policies of his administration.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony held Monday at the Dr Michael Okpara Auditorium Umuahia, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu congratulated the newly elevated civil servants on the milestone they have attained.

He reminded them that greater responsibilities have now been entrusted on their shoulders to drive the state craft as well as bring democracy dividends to the Abia populace.

The Governor noted that the newly sworn in Permanent Secretaries have joined the quest at the top to make the Abia of our dreams a reality as well as become the vehicle to drive economic development in the State.

Governor Ikpeazu further enjoined them to take up the new responsibility with maturity and candor and expressed confidence in the capability of the appointees to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper