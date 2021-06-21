APC has become formidable force in Cross River ― Agara





Chris Agara in white shirt with the symbolic APC broom

By Ike Uchechukwu

A former Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Chris Agara Esq has revealed that he dumped the party to join APC because he wants to join hands to move the state forward.

Agara made the revelation during major rally in Ikom as well as Obubra when over 30,000 part faithful joined the APC.

According to him those left in PDP don’t mean well for Cross River because nothing was left in the party while calling on them to join the winning team .

He said they have come to strengthen the party in a bid to make it more formidable in the state with a view to adding value and bringing effective governance to them by connecting to the center.

Chief Agara who also moved with his over 25,000 supporters to the APC said his defection to the APC was like putting on new clothes made with beautiful design that you like which makes you feel good .

“Joining the APC is like wearing a new dress….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper