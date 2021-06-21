Aviation hardly gives passengers a second chance to survive





By Owei Lakemfa

Nigeria is leadership-challenged at all levels, including an inability to regulate basic sectors. While the effects will be slow to manifest, the failure to properly regulate the aviation industry is quite frightening. No, I am not referring to the frequent crashes of military aircraft. I am talking about large civil passenger airlines.

On May 19, 2021, I flew into Abuja from Calabar by 3pm to catch a 5pm flight to Kano on Max Air. But the flight had been rescheduled for 11.55pm. That meant I had to spend nine hours at the airport! The alternatives were not attractive: they include making the long drive to the city and returning by 10pm or booking into an hotel. This will not happen in countries with proper regulatory agencies.

Even in international flights, where passengers have long hours to connect flight, the airline provides accommodation, transportation and food for the passenger. The Max Air officials had no apologies. I was to realise that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper