How 14 armed bandits were killed while attempting to release colleagues from police detention in Benue





By Peter Duru

At least 14 armed bandits were early Sunday morning gunned down when they invaded the Katsina-Ala Police Station in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state to releases their detained colleagues.

A source in the area who preferred anonymity disclosed that the gun battle also left some of the bandits and the police personnel seriously injured.

He stated that the heavily armed bandits numbering over 50 stormed the station in Toyota cars popularly known as ‘Duck Yash’ and motorcycles shooting sporadically and made attempt to take over the police station.

According to the source “they were members of the armed bandits who have been terrorising the people in Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas.

“They invaded the Katsina-Ala Police station with sophisticated weapons at about 2am Sunday in Toyota Duck Yash cars and motorcycles to free some of their members who were captured and detained at the station.

“But they met a stiff…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper