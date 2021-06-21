Joshua ‘ll be too tough for Usyk, says Oboh







Britain’s Anthony Joshua (L) reacts to winning the fight against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev (R) during their heavyweight world title boxing match at Wembley Arena in north west London on December 12, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW COULDRIDGE / POOL / AFP)

Former British and Commonwealth Light heavyweight champion, Peter Oboh has said that the botched all-British unification mega-fight between the WBA, IBO, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua and his WBC counterpart, Tyson Fury could still hold after all.

Oboh, who in his active days fought as a Briton said the Joshua/Fury fight can hold if only the two prized fighters can maintain their winning streak by beating their challengers in their impending fights.

ALSO READ: EURO 2020: De Bruyne, Lukaku star as Belgium break Danish hearts

Following the collapse of the Joshua/Tyson unification fight, Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk have until May 31 to agree terms to a fight or purse bids will be called; WBO rejected a delay…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper