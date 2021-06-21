NADECO writes UNO over political instability, insecurity in Nigeria





The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has lamented the level of political instability and insecurity in Nigeria.

The General Secretary and Spokesman of NADECO, Mr. Ayo Opadokun, in an open letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations Organization, (UNO); The Security Council of the UNO; the President of the United States of America; the Speaker of the Congress and Leader of the Senate of the United States of America; European Union and European Parliament; the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the House of Commons, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the President of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs of Nigeria alleged that the ‘Fulanisation Policy’ of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and its disregard for the constitution was fuelling secessionist agitations.

NADECO, in the letter dated June,15, 2021, a copy of which was made available to Vanguard on Sunday said: “Other than diminishing Democracy to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper