Petrol: Why we demand daily stock record from marketers – DPR





By Michael Eboh

The Department for Petroleum Resources, DPR, yesterday, clarified that its request for daily stock record from petrol retail outlets and depots across the country is a statutory requirement and is at no cost to the oil marketers.

In a statement in Abuja, Head, Public Affairs of the DPR, Mr. Paul Osu, who was reacting to an allegation of extortion leveled against the petroleum industry regulator, disclosed that the daily stock record helps it in providing investment guide to investors and also in providing accurate consumption data of petroleum products.

He called on oil marketers to report any infraction, extortion and acts of illegality perpetrated by any of its staff in the discharge of their duties.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a misunderstanding over the request for daily stock records by the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR. This development follows an online publication on allegations of extortion against the DPR by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper