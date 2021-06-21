Pharmacists link insecurity to easy access to drugs by youths





…set to tackle spread of hard drugs

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Chairman, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Prof. Ahmed Mora, has said that the spate of insecurity across Nigeria and other vices have been blamed on easy access to psychotropic drugs by the youth.

He said the youths could easily pick these addictive drugs across the counter to abuse them even without prescription.

As a result of these ugly trend ,PCN has embarked on regulation of controlled and psychotropic drugs, as well as identifying fake drugs through the planned electronic registration of manufactured and imported drugs,he said.

He made it known while speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Monday during a One Day Sensitisation Workshop to Kick-start Implementation of Pharmacist Consultant Cadre in Nigeria.

He added that the electronic registration of pharmacies would ensure that drugs are regulated and addictive and psychotropic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper