POWER: ABUAD inaugurates 2.5 megawatts IPP







By Adesina Wahab

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, on Monday inaugurated a 2.5 megawatts Independent Power Project to provide electricity to the institution and its facilities, with the promise to add another 2.5 megawatts in few months’ time.

This is just as the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said the whole of Ekiti State is daily supplied about 8 megawatts of electricity by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC.

Fayemi, who inaugurated the project, noted that the epileptic power supply to the state was not only frustrating, but a big setback for the growth of the state.

ALSO READ: NAFDAC to register, certify premises of chemical manufacturers

“I have to appreciate and acknowledge Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, for being a visionary man. It is a great delight and privilege to be here and I fully identify with this laudable project. Aare Babalola is a pioneer revolutionary in many ways. When he started this university over a decade ago, not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper