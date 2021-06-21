Samson Siasia’s life ban from football reduced to 5 years; backdated to 2019







Samson Siasia

Former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia’s life-ban from football for bribery has been reduced to five years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS.

The 53-year-old was initially sanctioned in 2019 by Fifa for agreeing to “receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches.”

Siasia appealed against the ban with football’s governing body and Cas as he denied the charges against him.

CAS “determined the imposition of a life ban to be disproportionate for a first offence which was committed passively and which had not had an adverse or immediate effect on football stakeholders, and that a five-year ban would still achieve the envisaged aim of punishing the infringement committed by Mr Siasia.”

The ban has been backdated to start on August 16, 2019 as the court explained the background to the case.

“In 2010, a match fixer tried to involve Mr Siasia as a coach of a club under his strict instructions,” CAS revealed.

“With the promise of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper