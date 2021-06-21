Shaqiri stars, as Switzerland boost qualification hopes against Turkey







Switzerland significantly boosted their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages at Euro 2020 by beating Turkey 3-1 in their final Group A game.

Vladimir Petkovic’s side finished behind Italy and Wales in their group and face an anxious wait to see if they will progress as one of the four best third-placed teams, although a superb display in Baku has put them in a strong position.

Haris Seferovic got them on their way early on from 20 yards before another fine strike from Xherdan Shaqiri put them two goals up at the break.

Irfan Can Kahveci pulled one back for Turkey, but Shaqiri wrapped up Switzerland’s first win of the tournament – and ensured their opponents leave the competition having failed to pick up a single point – with another wonderful finish.

