SSANU threatens industrial action over FG directives on Staff schools workers





The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, (SSANU), has advised the Federal Government to withdraw the circular directing that workers of the Staff schools should not be captured in the 2022 budget.

The President of SSANU, Mr Mohammed Haruna, gave the advice while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja,

He threatened that the union would embark on industrial action if government refused to heed to the union’s request.

Haruna was reacting to the alleged circular from the Budget Office directing that teachers in Staff Schools should be removed from the Consolidated Salary Scale, CONTISS, in the 2022 budget.

He said that the reopening of the matter that had been decided by the National Industrial Court would affect the industrial harmony being enjoyed in the universities as there a subsisting court judgment in favour of the union .

He said that if the government should go ahead to implement the directive, over 3,000 of its members would be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper