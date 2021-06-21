Strange spirit directed me to rape 80-year-old grandmother — 65-year-old man claims





.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A 65-year-old man, Emmanuel Joseph has claimed that he was directed by a spirit to rape an Octogenarian woman, in Ondo town, Ondo state.

The suspect now in police custody at the Yaba Division of Ondo town told newsmen during interview.

Emmanuel claimed that his action” was not deliberate.

He said “Please, forgive me. I don’t know what l am doing that time. Something will tell me to steal or rape and I will do it. After that, I will be blaming myself for doing it.

“I don’t know what has come over me. I was just released from prison before the strike because of this bad behavior.

I have been doing it for long. Please, forgive me,” he pleaded.

Also Read: No amount of threat’ll stop Ndigbo from demanding equitable treatment — Abaribe

Vanguard gathered that the suspect threatened the octogenarian with dagger before raping her.

The victims telephone and money were reportedly also collected by the suspect at her residence…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper