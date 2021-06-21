Why A’Ibom govt is creating primary healthcare development agency — Commissioner







By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Akwa Ibom government has given reasons for the creation of a primary healthcare development agency in the state, saying that the agency was aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery at the grassroots and ensuring efficient management and supervision.

Commissioner for Health, Professor Augustine Umoh, who dropped the hints, said the agency would also enable primary healthcare services to be brought under one roof.

He said, “We are trying to have primary health care under one roof. Under the primary health development agency which would mean that everything about primary healthcare will be under the agency.

“Presently, we have the primary healthcare domiciled in the ministry of health and we have the local government service commission, who really pays the workers under the local government system. Some of these challenges are there.”

The Commissioner also disclosed that the process was ongoing to make it possible for people to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper