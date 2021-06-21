Why Belgium wants to invest in Nigeria ― Envoy







By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Daniel Bertrand says business people from his country consider lots of business potentials in Nigeria as a major attraction to invest in the country.

Bertrand disclosed this when he led a team from the Kingdom of Belgium on a courtesy visit the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in Abuja.

ALSO READ: NANS flays JAMB over non-regularisation of admissions

The Belgium envoy who described Nigeria as Africa’s prime destination for investments said it remained the largest economy in Africa and a regional leader in science and technology. This comes as both countries agreed to strengthen their bilateral relation on science, technology, and innovation.

In his address, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said that Nigeria and the Kingdom of Belgium will deepen their already existing cordial and warm relationship for mutual gains in the development of Science, Technology…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper