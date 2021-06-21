Why southern govs’ ban on open grazing isn’t effective in S-East —Miyetti-Allah







*Let Houses of Assembly in S’East enact anti-grazing law —Okwesilieze Nwodo

By Dennis Agbo & Ikechukwu Odu

The South East Chairman of Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Gidado Siddiki, said that the ban on open grazing by the Governors of Southern Nigeria will remain ineffective until an alternative to open grazing is provided for the herders.

MACBAN spoke as the former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, called on all the states Houses of Assembly in South East Nigeria to enact anti-grazing law in their respective states to stop open grazing of cattle in the zone.

Gidado Siddiki said that the public hearing on constitution review would have provided opportunity for all parties to make submissions for a law against open grazing, but that his group was not given the opportunity to make submission.

He also said that ranching has not been provided for them as an alternative in…





