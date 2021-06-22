Court remands Christmas Eve armed robbery suspect







The police in Lagos on Monday arraigned one John Peter, who allegedly robbed a Lagos resident on Christmas Eve.

Peter appeared before a Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafa Balewa Square on a two-count charge of armed robbery and causing grievous bodily harm.

The police charged Peter with robbing one Mr Oluwasola Oyebanji of N112,000 and causing him harm.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, robbery and causing grievious bodily harm.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.Prosecution counsel, Ms Bukola Okeowo, told the court that the defendant and others at large, conspired and committed the alleged offences on Dec. 24, 2019, at 8:30p.m, at Okokomiko area of Lagos State.

READ ALSO: Imports, exports freight charges cost Nigeria N32trn in 5 yrs

She alleged that the defendant robbed his victim of Nokia phone valued at N7,000, a Dione mobile phone worth N65,000 as well as N50,000.Okeowo alleged that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper