COVID-19:W/Bank,African finance ministers meet on measures to avert 3rd wave







By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE World Bank and the African Union,AU have agreed to collaborate to support the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team,AVATT initiative with resources to allow countries to purchase and deploy vaccines for up to 400 million people across Africa.

This came as African Finance Ministers and the World Bank Group met Tuesday,to fast track vaccine acquisition on the continent and avoid a third wave.

The partnership is aimed at achieving the African Union’s target to vaccinate 60% of the continent’s population by 2022,

This extraordinary regional effort complements COVAX and comes at a time of rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

READ ALSOIbadan indigenes honour Sports Minister with merit award

World Bank financing is available to support the purchase and deployment of doses secured by AVATT.

“The World Bank is very pleased to support African countries through this partnership with the African Union to quickly provide hundreds…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper