Delegates’ congress: APGA battles INEC, says we acted lawfully







..Insists governorship primary election holds Wednesday

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, sharply disagreed with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC over its claim that the party failed to notify it of the election of ad-hoc congress for the governorship primary.

The party has therefore, resolved to go ahead with the conduct of its primary election scheduled for Wednesday.

National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Barr. Tex Okechukwu while reacting to INEC’s threat to exclude the party from participating in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra States said the party’s conduct of the Ad hoc Delegates’ Election across the 326 wards of the state met all the requirements of Electoral Act.

READ ALSO:INEC to deploy 5,346 personnel to 2,673 centres for voter registration

Barr. Okechukwu explained further in a statement issued in Abuja that as a responsible entity, APGA has never defaulted in complying with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper