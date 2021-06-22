Farmers/Herders clashes: Reps initiate Climate Change Bill to  tackle insecurity 







By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—IN a bid to find a lasting solution to the incessant clashes between farmers and herders, the joint climate change bill review committee and the legal working group yesterday met to fast track the passage of the Bill on Climate Change aimed at ending the clashes.

The joint team was from the National Assembly and the Ministries of Justice and Environment.

READ ALSO: $3m bribery: Court sentences ex-Rep Farouk Lawan to 7 years imprisonment

Speaking to journalists, Chairman of the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on Climate Change, Rep Samuel Onuigbo, said climate change has significantly contributed to the raging problem of insecurity faced in the country.

Onuigbo, who represents Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South Federal Constituency of Abia State, was Chairman of the House Committee on Climate Change in the 8th Assembly and had sponsored the bill on Climate Change in 2016 but it was not assented to by President…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper