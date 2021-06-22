ICBAM to honour Ogunsan with fellowship award







The Institute of Corporate and Business Affairs Management (ICBAM), Nigeria, has nominated the Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, for an Honorary Fellowship Merit award, while also appointing him as Director, Strategic Partnership/Inter Governmental Affairs, of the Institute.

In a recent letter addressed to Ogunsan, signed by the registrar, Charles Bakare, the institute said it has only identified Ogunsan as a public figure, with an impeccable character, sterling performance and an exemplary leadership style.

“I am very delighted to inform you that you have been nominated for the 2021 Honourary Fellowship Merit Award on Philosophy of Excellence and Personal Efficiency (PEPE) also as the Director, Strategic Partnership/Inter Governmental Affairs of the Institute based on the recommendation of the Governing Council/CWC of the Institute.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper