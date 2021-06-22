Lagos council chairman dies few weeks to re-election







By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progress Conference, APC, Lagos and Conference 57, an umbrella body for all Chairmen of 57 Local Governments and LCDAs, have expressed sadness over the sudden death of Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Rafiu Olufunmi Olatunji, after a brief illness, describing it as “shocking.”

It was gathered that the late council chairman, who was elected as candidate during the recently conducted APC council primaries poll towards the July 24, 2021 general Local Government elections, died in Lagos on Monday night after he suddenly fell sick and later gave up the ghost in the hospital where he was taken for treatment.

In a condolence message by Lagos APC signed by it’s Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, expressed commiseration with the bereaved family, entire leadership and membership of the party.

The condolence message read in part: “The Lagos State APC commiserates with the entire leadership and membership of our party…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper