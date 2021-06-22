Lagos PDP members reconcile ahead of LG poll — Chairman





Over 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State on Tuesday reunited with party leaders ahead of the July 24 council poll in the state.

The reunification was presided over by the party’s LGA Chairman, Elder Mathew Abogunde, at the unveiling of PDP candidates for the forthcoming local government polls.

Abogunde said that members decided to resolve their differences in order to work together for the party’s candidates to emerge victorious in the forthcoming council election.

The chairman noted that the PDP national leadership had set up a reconciliation committee, headed by the former Senate President, Sen. David Mark, to reconcile all aggrieved members.

The chairman said that after the committee visited the state, the party leaders and aggrieved members in Lagos State agreed to work together in the interest of PDP.

“We have gathered today to reconcile our differences so we can win the election…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper