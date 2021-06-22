Man bags 24-month imprisonment for hurting motorcyclist







A Zuba Upper Area Court in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Kabiru Aliyu, to 24 months imprisonment for stealing and stabbing a commercial motorcyclist with a knife.

Aliyu, who resides at Angwa Hausawa Jiwa, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of causing grievous hurt and theft.

He begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Mr Gambo Garba, however, gave Abubakar an option of N50,000 fine, and warned him to desist from committing crime.

Garba said that the punishment would have been stiffer if Abubakar did not save the court the pains of protracted prosecution, by admitting guilt.

Prosecution counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, had told the court that the case was reported on June 6 at the Gwagwa Police Station, Abuja.

Ogada said that the case was reported by Mr Gahuzu Auwal of Angwan Hausawa Jiwa, Abuja.

