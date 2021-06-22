Mother of two, one other bag 24yrs for child theft, trafficking in Rivers







By Davies Iheamnachor

A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has convicted two persons including one dead person for stealing and trafficking a-two-year and four-month-old baby.

The court also sentenced the convicts Goodnews Thompson, Kperebong Emmason and Sunday Jonah, (who died while in prison) on three counts bothering on Child Stealing, Conspiracy, and Trafficking of Etim

The victim, who is yet to be recovered, was picked and sold by the convicts on the 18th October 2018, at Komkom village in Oyigbo Local Government Area on Rivers State.

The Chief Magistrate, Amaka Amanze, in a judgment, found Goodnews Thompson, who is the first Defendant, Sunday Jonah second Defendant, who died while in prison, and the third defendant, Kperebong Emmason guilty of stealing and selling little Etim at the sum of N350,000.00.

Amanze found them guilty under section 39 of the Child Rightght Act, for stealing the only son of one Mary Gospel-George, a widow who lost her…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper