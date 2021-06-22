NASS moves to ensure CBN grants permit for offshore banking







By Victoria Ojeme

abuja—Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade, Industry and Investment, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, has said the National Assembly would ensure the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, granted permit for the establishment of offshore banking for free access to forex without inhibition.

He stated this while the committee members rounded off its four-day oversight tour of the trade zones in Lagos.

Fadahunsi in a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA Martins Odeh, said: “The investors need our support as government has no option than to provide enabling environment and favourable legislation for the free trade zone to succeed in Nigeria.”

He said continuously denying zone operators and their businesses to access forex was inimical to government’s desire to use the zone scheme to industrialise the country.

Fadahunsi said the business enclaves which…





