NDLEA nabs doctor for baking hemp-biscuits, ex-soldier for dealing in cocaine







By Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

A medical doctor, Jane Chioma Ofoma, has been arrested in Auchi, Edo State, by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for operating an online catering service, Omachi’s kitchen, through which she sells drugged biscuits.

Following intelligence and surveillance, narcotic officers of the Edo State Command of the Agency on Saturday, June 19, stormed her operational base at 1 Winners Way, Auchi, where she was arrested and at least 94 pieces of cookies produced with cannabis sativa were recovered.

Chioma, 26, who is a graduate of medicine from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, recently completed her housemanship at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

She confessed to baking the cookies with ‘skunk’ in her statement, during interrogation.

In the same vein, a 30-year-old Emmanuel Ehiramhen, of 10 Egan Street, Ekpoma, Edo State, has been arrested by officers of the Edo Command of the Agency for dealing in crack…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper