Ogun Assembly passes Judicial Funds Management bill







…as three other bills scale first reading

James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the State Judiciary Funds Management Law, 2021, with three other bills scaling first reading.

The passage of the bill title: “H.B. No. 068./OG/2020- A Bill for a law to make provision for the Ogun State Judiciary Funds Management and other Matters Connected therewith, 2021”, followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by its Chairman, Kunle Sobunkanla at a session presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo.

Sobunkanla, thereafter moved the motion for the adoption of the report, seconded by Ganiyu Oyedeji and supported by other lawmakers through voice vote.

The bill was later read and adopted clause-by-clause by the lawmakers, after which the motion for the third reading was moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper