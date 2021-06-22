POLLUTION: N’Delta fishermen cry out as IOCs cripple local fishing industry





•Over 6 million fishers threatened — Nnimmo Bassey, environmentalist

•Stakeholders demand onshore contamination clean-up before IOCs go offshore

•Oil firm workers sidetrack compensation for oil leaks — Mrs. Talani, angler

By Samuel Oyadongha

Indigenous fishing folks in Niger-Delta, weekend, lamented they could no longer ply their trade, following the colossal pollution of water bodies in the oil region by International Oil Companies, IOCs.

They also said that they have been rendered wretched by the IOCs currently detaching and gearing up to move offshore after destroying their means of livelihood, just as it has been revealed that the oil industry employing few thousands of Nigerians is seriously endangering the livelihood of over six million home-grown fishermen in the Niger-Delta.

The fishermen, who converged with environmental crusaders on the rustic settlement of Agbia, Gbarian clan, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, for a one-day…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper