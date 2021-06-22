Suspected kidnappers kill Ondo APC Chieftain







Honourable Bamidele Emmanuel Isibor

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo state and a member of the state Executive Committee of the party, Honourable Bamidele Emmanuel Isibor, has been shot dead by suspected kidnappers.

Isibor, aged 62, a father of five, was attacked in company of three others on their way from Imoru to Ifon, the headquarters of Ose council area in the state.

They were heading back to lfon after a church program when five armed men attacked them.

While the gunmen shot lsibor, the three other occupants in the vehicle were abducted along lfon highway in Ose council area of the state.

The party’s chieftain was said to have died after he was rushed to the hospital by sympathisers.

Reliable source told vanguard that the three other kidnapped victims have been released after their family members paid ransom demanded by their abductors.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper