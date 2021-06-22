Tokoyo 2020: Nigeria’s badminton team qualifies first time in 12 years







By Gabriel Ewepu & Fortune Eromosele

ABUJA — THE Badminton Federation of Nigeria, BFN, Tuesday, disclosed its qualification for the first time in 12 years to participate in 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The President of the BFN, Francis Orbih, made this known at the presentation of 80 badminton rackets to the Federation by the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, in Abuja.

Orbih who acknowledged the gesture expressed appreciation for the support from Japan said the federation is impressed and spurred up to go for gold at the Olympics.

He also said history has been made for the first time, as Nigeria will be playing in the men’s doubles at the Olympics in badminton.

He said: “For us in the BFN it is the best time to partner with Japan, we are dominating the game, we want to learn from them, we want to be able to rise in the game of badminton in the world. For us at the federation it is an honor to receive these 80 badminton rackets, which…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper