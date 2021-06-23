15.2m Nigerians use cannabis, opioids — CADAM







By Gabriel Olawale

Christ Against Drug Abuse Ministry, CADAM, has raised the alarm over increasing cases of drug use in Nigeria, saying, an estimated 10.6 million people (10.8 per cent) of the population had used cannabis in the past year while opioids accounted for 4.6 million.

The Director-General of CADAM, Dr. Dokun Adedeji regretted that despite several disorders associated with drug use, an estimated 14.4 per cent of the population in Nigeria or 14.3 million people between the ages of 15 to 64 years used drugs in 2017, “representing a prevalence rate of almost 3 times of the world average. One in five of these suffers from drug use disorder.

Speaking in Lagos ahead of the World Drug Day awareness walk slated for 26th June, Adedeji said that in Nigeria, one in seven persons aged 15-64 years had used a drug as compared to the global average of 1 in 20.

He disclosed that CADAM as a faith-based…





