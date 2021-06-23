Agitations for Secession: Invite IPOB, others for negotiations — Sheik Gumi urges Buhari





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmed Abubakar Gumi has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to invite IPOB and other agitators for negotiations saying allowing them to be radicalized religiously in terrorist fashion signalled a bad omen for the country.

Speaking on Arise News ‘Morning Show on Wednesday, Gumi said that unless appropriate measures were taken on time, the situation will get out of hand.

Gumi said, “Government doesn’t want to recognize that there are agitations. Even with the IPOB. If I were the government, I will go and sit down with them and ask what the problem is.

“Why are you carrying weapons against your own country? So is the case with the herdsmen. They are ready to negotiate”.

Recall that Nigeria’s security forces are currently battling to set the nation free from the grip of Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa Province, ISWAP in the North Eastern geopolitical zone, with the conference of Speakers…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper