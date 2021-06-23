APC denies suspending Ayogu Eze







By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress APC has debunked reports in a section of the media to the effect that it has suspended a former Enugu North senator, Ayogu Eze, saying there has been no such action.

APC Chairman in Enugu State and Secretary of the Forum of APC Chairmen, Dr Ben Nwoye made the declaration at a news conference Wednesday in Abuja.

He said; “Yesterday we saw reports in a section of the media misinforming people that the distinguished Senator Ayogu Eze was suspended from the party. That cannot be further from the truth. The distinguished Senator Ayogu Eze is a well respected member of APC in Enugu State and indeed South East and at the national level. He joined the party and he ran for Governorship, got the ticket and because of his popularity has taken the party to greater heights.

“Very recently, he received a vote of confidence based on what he had done to grow the party beginning with most recently, our membership registration….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper