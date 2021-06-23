Ebubeagu not involved in demolishing Ebonyi citizens’ property — Commissioner







Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the Ebonyi Commissioner for Border, Peace and Conflict Resolution, has said that the Ebubeagu security outfit was not involved in destroying people’s property in the state.

Okoro-Emegha made the remark in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to allegations that the outfit was involved in demolishing property belonging to citizens of the state, especially traders.

Okoro-Emegha said that the security outfit was solely concerned with protecting the lives and property of citizens and not to demolish such.

“The ministry of Capital City Development has its own task force as Ebubeagu can never be associated with such act,” he said.

There were several petitioners testified against the state Commissioner for Capital City Development, Mr Onyekachi Nwebonyi, during a public hearing organised by the state House of Assembly concerning reports of such destruction.

Some residents had also alleged that the local…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper