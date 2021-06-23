IMO lauds Nigeria’s leading role in securing Gulf of Guinea







By Godwin Oritse

FOLLOWING the launch of the Deep Blue project two weeks ago by President Muhammadu Buhari, the International Maritime Organization, IMO, has commended Nigeria for playing a leading role in efforts to secure the Gulf of Guinea, saying “it will continue to support the country and the region”.

Secretary General of the IMO, Kitack Lim, said the country had made important contributions to the fight against piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea maritime domain, foremost among them the recent launch of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, also called the Deep Blue Project.

IMO is the specialized agency of the UN responsible for regulating shipping.

