Lagos opens coroner’s inquest into popular chef’s death







By Chioma Obinna

THE Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, in Lagos State, Tuesday, disclosed that a coroner’s inquest has been opened to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a popular chef, Mrs Peju Ugboma.

The deceased’s family had alleged that Ugboma died, due to negligence of health officials in Victoria Island, Lagos, where she had surgery for fibroid.

They also alleged that an independent autopsy done by pathologists at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, revealed that Peju suffered internal bleeding.

Following the reports on various social media platforms, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, was directed to order an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the late chef.

Also, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, said that it was collaborating with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, in the investigation to determine the extent of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper