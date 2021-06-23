Metering: MAPs petition FG over pricing, forex, Customs, others







By Udeme Akpan

THE Meters Assets Providers, MAPs, Tuesday, petitioned the Federal Government, over fixed meter pricing, unavailability of foreign exchange, and Customs clearing bottlenecks, as major challenges hindering efforts, targeted at closing the nation’s metering gap.

They also noted the disruptions in the global supply chain resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, with an attendant increase in international prices of raw materials and components required in the manufacture and assembly of prepaid meters as the major constraints affecting the realization of set targets.

In a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting, June 17, 2021, obtained by Energy Vanguard, MAPs, stated: “An upward review of the current price of prepaid meter by NERC in view of rising inflation, continued upward movement of foreign exchange rates, associated increases in customs costs, increase in container freight costs, and the disruptions in the international supply chain, leading…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper