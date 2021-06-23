My suspension unconstitutional, laughable – Nwaoboshi





By Emma Amaize

Peter Nwaoboshi

SENATOR Peter Nwaoboshi representing Delta North Senatorial District, Delta State, in the National Assembly, suspended by People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in his home state, on Wednesday, said it was unconstitutional and laughable.

His aide, Philip Elueme, in a statement, said: “The attention Sen. Nwaoboshi was drawn to the purportedly, satirical and hurriedly, conspiratorial, very laughable caricature of an action by the Delta State Working Committee of the PDP purportedly suspending him from the party, as signed by its publicity secretary, today, Wednesday, the 23rd of June, 2021.”

“Senator Nwaoboshi notes, curiously, that this irrational, laughable, illegal and unconstitutional action of this bunch of alarmingly, anti democratic forces masquaerading as the State Working Committee is against the principles of fair hearing – audi alteram paten – as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution, a document that supercedes all other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper